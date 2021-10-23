Uber driver demands N500m as compensation for damages

An Uber driver, Adedotun Clement, has demanded N500million as compensation for the gross violation of his fundamental rights to dignity of his human person, personal liberty, property, deprivation of source of livelihood, and the destruction of his vehicle during the recently held #EndSARS Anniversary in Lagos.

Adedotun’s Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, Esq, made this known through a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

Inibehe also demanded a written apology from the state government.

The Principal Counsel explained that Adedotun was assaulted by some officers of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and Nigeria Police Force during the first anniversary of the #EndSARS…