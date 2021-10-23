Why separatists should not be trusted with power

“And it shall be, if the wicked man be worthy to be beaten, that the judge shall cause him to lie down, and to be beaten before his face, according to his fault, by a certain number. Forty stripes he may give him, and not exceed: lest, if he should exceed, and beat him above these with many stripes, then thy brother should seem vile unto thee.”—Deuteronomy 25: 2-3

THIS week, separatist elements in Nigeria’s South-East gunned down traditional rulers, recalling the dastardly event of September 29, 2019, when their cousins set upon Florence Ayafor, a mother of three returning from the funeral of a loved one in Pinyin, North-West Cameroon, and dispatched her to hades in the most…