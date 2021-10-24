4,000 participants to storm Ekiti for national cultural festival

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Tourism, Professor Razaq Ojo Bakare, has disclosed that a total of 4,000 contingents are expected to visit the state as it holds the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2021.

Bakare, who stated that the contingents would be drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, said the cultural fiesta will expose the state’s vast tourism opportunities and cultural values as well as upscale its revenue earnings.

The professor of theatre arts who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital during a press briefing heralding the hosting of the NAFEST 2021, slated for 13th -20th of November, described the annual…