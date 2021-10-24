Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days

The kidnapped Umuahia Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Mark Chimezie Godfrey, has been released after 10 days in the captivity of his abductors.

Fr. Godfrey, who was kidnapped on the 13th of October 2021 in Umuahia was released early Saturday, 23rd of October, 2021.

The Catholic Diocese of Umuahia announced his release through a statement signed by the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji.

Bishop Ugorji, who thanked God for answering the prayers of the Diocese, also expressed his deep gratitude to all bishops, priests, consecrated men and women as well as all Christian faithful, who assisted in prayers during the difficult and trying period the priest was in captivity.

