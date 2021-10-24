Constitutional Lawyer, Ajulo becomes fellow UK chartered institute of arbitrators

In his quest to seeking knowledge and continually advancing the course of his career, popular lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo has again recorded another enviable feat as he was admitted as a Fellow of the century-old, prestigious Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of the United Kingdom.

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators is a professional organisation representing the interests of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) practitioners. Founded in 1915, it was granted a royal charter by Queen Elizabeth II.

To become a Fellow, the requirement includes 10 years experience in arbitration, construction adjudication, or mediation in a lead/sole capacity; including settlement agreements, the…