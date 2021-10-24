Declare bandits, kidnappers as terrorists to effectively fight insecurity, Assembly Speakers tell Buhari

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, declare acts of banditry and kidnapping in the country as act of terrorism and as such deal with the perpetrators decisively in accordance with the relevant laws against acts of terrorism.

The call was part of the communique issued at the end of the meeting of the conference held in Katsina on Saturday signed by the Conference Chairman, Abubakar Y Suleiman.

The Conference, again, decried the spate of insecurity in the country; and resolved to work out legislative frameworks to compliment the efforts of the Federal Government to fight insecurity in Nigeria.

The…