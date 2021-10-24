Dissecting Adebowale, new UI Vice Chancellor

The succession crisis rocking the Nigerian premier university- University of Ibadan (UI)-eventually came to an amicable crescendo with the appointment of Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale on the 14th of October, 2021 as the 13th Vice Chancellor of the institution. The post of the VC of the University became vacant on December 1, 2020, following the tenure expiration of the 12th VC, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka. But as a result of a concatenation of circumstances, the process of appointing a successor could not be completed, thus, creating a 13-month succession crisis.

