FG begins repair works on Obafemi Awolowo Stadium roof, mainbowl this week ― Sunday Dare

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, over the weekend said the Federal Government, would this week commence repair works on the roof and fixing of the grasses of the main bowl of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly known as Liberty Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan in Oyo State.

He gave the assurance on Saturday when the House of Representatives Committee on Youths and Sports Development paid an assessment visit to the stadium.

Dare, who was represented by the director of procurement for the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Segun Oke maintained that no effort would be spared in restoring the glory of the stadium, which was built by the sage, Chief…