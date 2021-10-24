Governor Makinde flags off the 3-day Oyo Agribusiness Summit

As part of his commitment to establishing all-inclusive governance as well as boosting agriculture in the state, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde flag off Oyo State Agribusiness Summit.

The summit, which is the first of its kind in the history of the state is scheduled to hold at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan from October 25 to 27.

Well-meaning dignitaries and stakeholders that will grace the three-day summit include, Director General, IITA, Dr Nteranya Sanginga; President, African Development Bank (ADB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina; Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr John Donnelly; Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jérôme Pasquier; Ambassador of…