I have a very funny side —Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas is no stranger to Nigerians. From playing the role of a bride in the video for Lynxxx’s hit single featuring Wizkid, “Fine Lady”, to featuring in countless Nollywood productions, Joselyn has set hearts ablaze across the country. In this interview, The African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) nominee speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about her ideal skit.

What was your reaction when you first heard the name Ghana Jollof?

I thought ‘Oh my God, these jollof wars! Can we just declare the winner already?’ Then I got a call from Basketmouth and he said, ‘This is something really special to me, I’m looking for a way to do a proper collaboration between Ghanaians and Nigerians….