Presidency blames current insecurity on past administrations

The Presidency on Sunday night blamed the current insecurity in the country on the inaction of past administrations in the country, saying that it is only the advent of President Muhammadu Buhari that saw serious attempts being made to tackle the situation.

Reacting to a publication by the international magazine, “The Economist,” Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) conceded that the magazine is right in its assertions but absolved Buhari from blame.

“The Economist is correct: Nigeria faces multiple threats. They confluence now not because of this government; but on the contrary, it is this government which is addressing them concurrently,…