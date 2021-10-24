SMEDAN trained over 5,000 on vocational jobs in Osun ― Oyetola’s aide

No fewer than 870 individuals across the Southwest zone of the country have been selected to be trained in National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) programme across the region.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda made this known at a programme held at Ataoja School of Science in Osogbo.

He added that, another group of 145 individuals are to be trained on entrepreneurship and empowered on hairdressing, tailoring and many other skills that could develop their psychomotor skills for efficient productivity at any given time.

Meanwhile, SMEDAN had trained nothing less than 5000…