Tems, Wizkid, Amaarae, get global recognition at ‘2021 MTV EMAs’

MTV has announced nominations for the “2021 MTV EMAs” with Africa’s biggest acts from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa, securing nominations. Nigerian superstars Wizkid and songstress Tems who both collaborated on the global hit “Essence” were each nominated in the Best African Act category alongside while South African “Ke Star” hitmaker Focalistic as Amapiano’s global recognition continues to grow. Ghanaian songstress Amaarae of “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” fame and African superstar Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania have also clinched a nomination in the category. Voting is now open at mtvema.com until Wednesday, November 10 at 22:59 WAT, so fans can cast votes for…