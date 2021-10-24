Youths must be prayerful, ensure Nigeria is great again —Apostle Grace

Apostle Edith Grace, popularly known as Woman of Great Grace, has charged youths and Nigerians at large to be prayerful and ensure that the country is great again.

Speaking at a national women prayer conference, which brought women together to pray for the nation’s stability, with theme ‘The Spirit of Lord is Upon Nigeria’, Apostle Grace noted that God reveals to her that His Spirit is upon Nigeria, otherwise the country would have been divided and consumed, adding that, “it is pointless travelling out of the country. It is upon us to make the country great. I advise all our youths to be prayerful and ensure that the country is great again.”

Also speaking at the…