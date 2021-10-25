52 healthcare centres offer free medical services in Kebbi ― KECHEMA

The Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) has confirmed that no fewer than 45 designed primary healthcare and 7 secondary healthcare centres are now being accessed by the people in the state.

Head of Media and Publicity of KECHEMA, Aliyu Jajirma in a press statement made available to Tribune Online stated that the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Jafar Augie Muhammed expressed delight in the manner beneficiaries are accessing Healthcare services across the State.

Dr Mohammed who spoke through the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Suleiman Usman Kanya told the media team of the Agency that the level of Healthcare awareness in Zuru Emirate is…