Anglican communion raises alarm over drug addiction among Nigerian youths

Diocesan Bishop of Omu-Aran, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Ecclesiastical Province of Kwara State, Festus Oyetola Sobanke, has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of drug addiction among Nigerian youths.

Delivering the bishop charge to the third session of the fourth synod, titled, Raising Godly leaders: A necessity for our generation, in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Synod President, Bishop Sobanke, urged stakeholders to step in and wage war against drug addiction at the communal level, saying that the menace is already destroying the destiny of our youth.

“Drug trafficking and drug addiction are becoming a monster affecting our nation. So many…