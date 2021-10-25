Confer traditional titles on people with integrity, dignity, Abiodun urges traditional rulers

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has urged traditional rulers in the state to be mindful of those they honour with traditional titles in their respective domains, saying only those who are men and women of honour dignity and integrity deserved to be appreciated.

He said this on Monday during the inauguration of the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, as the Chairman, Ogun State Council of Oba’s, for a period of two years.

At the ceremony held at the Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the governor equally advised the traditional rulers to mind what they say in order not to bring the royal institution to disrepute.

Abiodun said as an embodiment of…