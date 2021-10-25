CSR: Access Bank gives free cancer screening, treatment

IN commemoration of the Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the W Health Month, Access Bank’s W Initiative, in conjunction with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, organised a free breast and cancer screenings for female staff members of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The event held at the LAWMA Head Quarters, Group Head, Women Banking Team, Access Bank PLC, Mrs. Abiodun Olubitan, said the program was “crucial step to protecting women in Nigeria”.

“Breast and cervical cancer are two of the most common forms of cancer that plague women in Nigeria’s health climate. Recognizing how important early diagnosis is to overall outcomes, we decided to organize this…