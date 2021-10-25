FG trains 350 mobile money agents in Kano State

The Federal Government, on Monday, flagged the training of 350 mobile money agents in the North-West geopolitical region of the federation, as part of ongoing efforts geared toward youth empowerment across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who flagged off the training programme, reiterated the present administration’s resolve towards addressing youth restiveness, generating gainful employment and wealth creation nationwide.

Umar Farouq added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has paid more attention towards alleviating poverty amongst the vulnerable in the country.

“In the last 5 years, over…