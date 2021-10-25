FG trains agric extension agents in Kebbi

The ongoing training of agricultural extension agents in Kebbi State by the Federal Government will boost agricultural production, State Commissioner of Agriculture and Mineral Resources, Maigari Abdullahi, has said.

Abdullahi stated this in Birnin-Kebbi at the opening ceremony of a three days training of extension agents, adding that the training would impact positively on the development and encouragement of agriculture in the state.

“Our farmers are eager, they are prepared and they have farms, equipment and inputs that are necessary, but without them having the knowledge on the utilisation of modern equipment, they may not make good use of them,” he said.

The commissioner commended…