Gunmen at Oyo prison  – Tribune Online

I read Camara Laye’s ‘A Dream of Africa’ in secondary school. I still see the sky-high gate of his walled Africa; the murderous giants and guards; the cowering captives, terrorized and traumatized in their condemned prisoners cells. I remember the homicidal, militant ‘nationalists’ and the ‘revolutionary’ tyrants. I see homelands in the throes of fear and turmoil. The prisoners are many but the love of self won’t let them band together and throw off the yoke of their cruel keepers. The guards are hawkish but few, yet their many victims see no answer in rearing together to freedom. The African story is a dream of mass suffering, frustration and fruitless flight from torture…