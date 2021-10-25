MDA proposes N38bn for environmental preservation in 2022 

At least 51 ministries, departments and agencies (MDA) of the Federal Government have proposed a cumulative budget of N37,849,295,025 for the preservation of the Nigerian environment.

Nigerian Tribune investigation revealed that 51 agencies of the government including the Nigerian Army proposed to the sum to the legislature in the National Assembly for various environmental issues.

Budgets by the MDAs covered the following areas such as wildlife conservation, erosion and flood control, tree planting, industrial pollution prevention and control and water pollution, prevention and control.

29 agencies proposed the sum of N29.2bn on erosion and flood control capture on code 23040102 in their…