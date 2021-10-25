Nigeria: Mourning a lethargic giant

I beg the readers of this piece to excuse my rather sarcastic, pessimistic and raucously discordant tone, which is born out of my candid disapproval of the pomp and pageantry accompanying the celebration (shouldn’t it be marking?) of Nigeria’s 61st year of “Independence” from British Imperial rule. Permit me to say that unlike some, who would prefer acting like Ostriches in the face of imminent danger, I choose to tread the path of reality – that reality being that, 61 years after our supposed “freedom” from our colonial masters, our country has depreciated from being a potential global Hercules to a crouching midget; a dwarfish, undernourished, sickly weakling. That is…