NMCN, parents, commend Bowen for employing 5 nursing graduates

Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, (NMCN) has applauded the authority of Bowen University, Iwo, headed by Professor Joshua Ogunwole for deeming it fit to offer immediate employment to five of its Nursing graduating students who had distinctions in the recent Nursing Professional Certificate Examination.

The Head of Department Human Resources of the council, Emmanuel Udontre, Who represented the Secretary-General of the council, Dr Umar Abubakar, made the commendation at the 2021 induction ceremony of Bowen University’s Nursing graduates held on the campus recently.

According to him, Bowen is establishing an indelible legacy worthy of emulation by other tertiary institutions in the…