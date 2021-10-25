On defamation of customers by mobile loan companies

SOMEBODY has to say something. Mobile loan applications must no longer be allowed the unfettered distortion of people’s hard-earned integrity. It is extremely disturbing to receive brazen messages from a random number telling you how your friend and her family are on the run. They are criminals. You should never associate with them and you should warn them to clear their loan defaults with a particular loan company “or else…” These messages are not only startling. Empirical studies reveal that more than half of the time, they are also disgusting. Someone or some company you have never met has just sent you an unsolicited, unreasonable, and unthinkable SMS about someone you have…