Osun govt, OSUCCIMA, DITC, BTGA to host maiden South-West trade fair

The Osun State Government in collaboration with the State chapter of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture and BTG Africa with the support of Dagbolu International Trade Centre have concluded arrangements to host the maiden South-West Trade Fair starting from November 28, 2021, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Osun State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Olabode Olaonipekun, made this known during the unveiling of the Trade Fair prospectus in Osogbo.

He said The Trade Fair with the theme: “Stimulating Values Addition Through Digital Economy For Nigeria’s Sustainable Development” is expected to attract not less than 2000 exhibitors,…