PM, ministers detained in Sudan military coup ―Sources

Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders on Monday in an apparent military coup, three political sources said, throwing a fragile transition towards democracy into disarray, Reuters has reported.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, the information ministry said.

Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations…