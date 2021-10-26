Abolongo prison attack: FG must beef up security in Oyo

The rate at which Nigerian correctional services are attacked by gunmen is alarming and the recent attack on Abolongo prison inn Oyo has brought the matter too close home; there is tension within Oyo town and surrounding cities and this has extended to nearby states.

Many people in Oyo state find it hard to believe that Abolongo prison in Oyo town can be attacked. Oyo town is peaceful and now, suspected hardened criminals including dare-devil armed robbers, murderers, rapists and kidnappers who were standing trials in Oyo state High Courts have escaped and have returned to the society.

This portends great danger for the people and may increase crime rate. The Federal government of Nigeria…