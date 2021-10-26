AfDB Group signs $500,000 grant agreement with MTN Nigeria

The African Development Bank’s initiative, the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI) and Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), the fintech subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, have signed an agreement for a $500,000 grant initiative to determine the feasibility of deploying women agents in the northern part of Nigeria where, due to security issues and cultural norms, women have been disproportionately excluded from accessing finance. The grant will cover a feasibility study, human-centered design of a women-centric agent network and a pre-pilot to test the impact on the uptake of financial services by women in the Northern region.

Despite being the continent’s largest…