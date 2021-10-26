Amended ARCN Act will drive revenue generation among research institutes —Sharubutu

President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed into law the amended Act establishing the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN). The Executive Secretary of the Council, Professor Garba Sharubutu in this interview by COLLINS NNABUIFE gives insight on the amended Act.

CAN you give us an insight into the amendment on the ARCN Act?

The ARCN was established as far back as 1999. But it actually came into being in 2007, with the appointment of the first Executive Secretary, Professor B Y Abubakar, and all along the Council actually has been performing its function of supervising the various research institutes which themselves were also established by an Act and regulated by various…