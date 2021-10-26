Find missing journalist, Tordue Salem, NHRC tells police

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu has called on the Nigerian Police and other law enforcement agencies to do everything within their powers to locate Tordue Salem, a journalist who reportedly went missing on October 13, 2021, in Abuja.

Ojukwu, who expressed sadness over the news of the National Assembly Correspondent who has been missing for the past 14 days, added that there is no place for an enforced disappearance in modern history, describing the act as one of the worst human rights violations which leave the victims, family members and the society traumatized.

A statement by the Commission said, there is a need to do more in providing…