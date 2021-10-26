Google, UNESCO partner to support 100 digital journalism institutions in Africa

Google has launched the Global Initiative for Excellence in Journalism Education to enhance journalists’ training in 100 Journalism institutions in Africa.

Matt Brittin, President for EMEA Business and Operations, Google made this known at the ongoing inaugural Google News Initiative (GNI) for Africa virtual event.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the GNI for Africa virtual events started that on Monday, Oct. 25 and will run through to Friday, October 29.

Brittin said that the initiative to support journalism training would be rolled out over the next 18 months and is being implemented in partnership with UNESCO.

He said that the journalism training is aimed at updating journalism…