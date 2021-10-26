Local stock market closes flat amidst tepid activities

Mixed sentiments dominated trading in the equities market, on Tuesday, as the All-Share Index (ASI) closed flat at 41,814.74 basis points.

Following profit-taking activities in Nigerian Breweries that offset interests in its counterpart – International Breweries, the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) remained unchanged.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns were flat at +4.0 per cent and +3.8 per cent, respectively, as the market capitalisation remained unchanged at N21.82 trillion

Also, activities at the local bourse were unimpressive as the total volume of trades declined by 47.6 per cent to 353.23 million units, valued at N5.57 billion, and exchanged…