NAFDAC registers over 1530 packaged water factories in 2021

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it has registered over 1530 packaged water factories between January and August 2021.

It also disclosed that within the period, it has shut down 27 package water industries over non-compliance to rules and regulations on quality assurance.

The Director of Press and Public relations, NAFDAC, Jimoh Abubakar disclosed these at an interview at the sideline of the 2021 National Convention of Association for Table Water Producers Of Nigeria (ATWAP) in Abuja.

Abubakar who represented the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said, the package water industry is big business, it is a multi-billion naira…