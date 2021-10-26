Niger govt to partner NRC on reactivation of Niger-Kaduna train operations

Going by the increasing cases of insecurity in the country including some parts of Niger State, which has posed serious challenges to farmers in transporting their farm produce and the deficit in roads infrastructures, the state governor Abubakar Bello has sustained talks with the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation on how to revive activities of the Corporation in Niger State.

Governor Bello who was in Ebute Meta, the Lagos office of the corporation with some officials from the state, explained that his visit was a follow-up to their earlier discussions with the Corporation on how to reactivate their services in the state particularly in areas with immense Agricultural…