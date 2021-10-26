Nigeria’s GDP may increase by $29bn with e-Naira —Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the belief that the adoption of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and its underlying block chain technology can increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29billion over the next 10 years.

Speaking at the official launch of the eNaira at the presidential villa, Abuja on Monday he also affirmed that the introduction of the eNaira would enable the government to send direct payments to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes as well as foster cross border trade.

The President said that alongside digital innovations, CBDCs could foster economic growth through better economic activities, increase remittances, improve financial inclusion and make…