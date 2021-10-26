President Buhari arrives Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of Investment Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president and some members of his entourage landed at the King Khalid International Airport Riyadh at about 11.50 p.m. local time.

The president was welcomed at the airport by a team of Saudi government and Nigerian Embassy officials, some cabinet ministers from Nigeria as well as some members of Nigerian community in Saudi Arabia.

NAN reports that the president is expected to be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business…