Senate on warpath with finance ministry

The Senate Committee on Science and Technology has rejected the 2022 budget proposal of the National Board for Technology Incubation.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uche Ekwunife, disclosed the stance of the Committee on Tuesday

when the management of the board, led by its acting Director-General, Taiwo Somefun, appeared before her panel to defend its 2022 budget.

Checks revealed that the Ministry of Finance had abrogated the financial autonomy granted the over 40 incubation centres of the agency across the country and merged their budget proposals with that of the agency’s headquarters in the 2022 budget.

Further investigation revealed that efforts by the Minister of Science and…