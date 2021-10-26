Use social media to promote unity not hate, NYSC DG tells corps members

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members to use social media as a tool for promoting unity rather than peddling rumours and promoting hatred.

Ibrahim gave the charge on Tuesday, October 26, during his keynote address at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ stream 1 corps members at the permanent orientation camp in Iseyin, Oyo State.

The NYSC DG also cautioned the corps members against participating in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

He said: “I urge you to use the social media only for the promotion of unity and other positive purposes rather than rumour peddling and the promotion of…