VIO warns security officers, residents against flouting traffic rules in Abuja

Abuja residents and security personnel have been warned to desist from patronising commercial Motorcycles otherwise known as Okada riders, due to the rising traffic rules violation on major roads in the nation’s capital city.

This warning was handed down on day-2 of FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), operation Fire-For-Fire against motorcyclists violating traffic rules especially those plying one-way along the AYA- Nyanya axis of Abuja-Keffi expressway.

Making this point yesterday, the Head of the FCT DRTS Taskteam, Adamu Shehu Maiwada, said that patronage of Okada riders is the major obstacle they are having while…