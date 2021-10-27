5000 women to benefit from Coca-Cola Foundation’s $300,000 grant

The Coca-Cola Foundation has said that 5000 women will benefit from its $300,000 grant in a bid to improve the lives of women across Lagos State through its programme: Catalyst for Change 2.0.

Tribune Online gathered that the women and youth will be drawn from communities across Surulere, Alausa/Agidingbi, Ijora, Agege and Onigbongbo in Lagos state for a 10 month period

Making this known to Tribune Online yesterday in Lagos, The Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Nigerian Bottling Company, Ekuma Eze noted that poverty eradication, women and youth empowerment are key priorities for them.

Eze explained that the Catalyst for Change programme was developed to ensure that these key…