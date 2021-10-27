Anambra on edge – Tribune Online

KUNLE ODEREMI writes on the series of threats to the conduct of the November 6 governorship poll and the immediate and far-reaching implications.

Anambra appears to be sitting on the tinder box. With just nine days to the November 6 governorship poll, the state is under siege from criminal elements and state security operatives. Many have been killed and property, including security facilities destroyed in the last few months. A few instances will suffice. About eight other persons were also killed on the same day during the attack at Nkpor, a suburb of Onitsha. On October 3, gunmen attacked in Nnewi, killing two people in the process. The gunmen targeted the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching…