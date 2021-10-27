Book review: Following Fanda’s career and business secrets

Starting a business while still holding down a paid job is a challenging process; it involves juggling lots of things together in the face of harsh life realities and routine of daily life. Any individual at this crucial point needs tips on how to navigate the maze to avoid getting immersed in confusion.

For someone in this situation, the book, ‘Career And Business Secrets,’ by Zigwai Fanda is a necessary guide that can help to manage the work load as it gives tips on how to manage them effectively and strike a balance so that one does not suffer at the expense of the other

Fanda in the book uses personal experiences on challenges faced as an employee that decided to go into…