Discontinue trials of Igboho, Kanu, Fasehun led-OPC tells FG

Frederick Fasheun-led faction of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has appealed to the Federal Government to discontinue the trial of and persecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly calked Igboho, saying their right to self-determination was guaranteed by international conventions that Nigeria was privy to.

President of the group, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, made this appeal on Tuesday in Lagos shortly after his induction as its national president, saying failure on the part of the Federal Government to restructure the country was what was fuelling agitation for self-determination.

Otunba Afolabi, while urging the Federal Government to start building a United nation through…