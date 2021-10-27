EFCC displays CD of 51,933 pages of contents of Naira Marley’s iPhone

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, displayed before a Federal High Court, Lagos, virtual projection of a Compact Disc (CD) with 51,933 pages analysis of the iPhone of Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

The EFCC projected the virtual, through its second witness, Mr Augustine Anosike, a forensic analyst.

Anosike was leading evidence in the trial of the defendant, who is facing an 11 counts charge, bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards as well as fraud.

The anti-graft agency preferred the charges on May 14, 2019

Fashola, who sang the popular song: “Am I a Yahoo Boy”, was consequently arraigned on May 20, 2019, before Justice…