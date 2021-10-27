Ekiti don seeks introduction of sex education in schools curricular

A Professor of Adolescent and Reproductive Health Counselling, Olufunmilayo Osakinle, has urged policymakers and lawmakers to make sex education compulsory and introduce it into school curricular across the country.

Osakinle said exposing children to in-depth knowledge from the cradle of education would make them escape cases of sexual molestations that could befall them at adolescence and checkmate the rampancy of teenage pregnancy and rape.

The professor said this in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while delivering the 60th Inaugural Lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) titled, ‘Sexuality Education of the Girl – Child: Guidance For a Better Tomorrow.’

The scholar posited that to save…