Jigawa, World Bank enrol over 36,000 girls, Almajirai into schools

NO fewer than 36,800 out-of-school girls and Almajirai have been enrolled in special primary schools in Jigawa State under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) project.

This was disclosed by the chairman, Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Muhammad Ayuba in a speech delivered at a farewell debate among JSS 3 students of Girls Child Right Advocacy Club of Kude Model Junior and Primary school in Dutse Local Government in Jigawa State.

The debate was organised by the Save Children International (SCI) through INSPIRING project and supported by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

The SUBEB chairman represented by the director of quality assurance in the board,…