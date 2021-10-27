Lagos APC not a one-man affair —Ajayi

SUBAIR MOHAMMED spoke to the chairman-elect of the Lagos4Lagos faction of the Lagos APC, Hon Sunday Ajayi on the internal squabbles, funding of his faction and other issues.

At the recent APC state congress, four party chairmen from four factions of the Lagos APC emerged, is there any move to reconcile the aggrieved factions?

We conducted ward and local government congresses and now the state congress. It is glaring for everyone to see that Lagos4Lagos is the dominant faction in the Lagos APC.

There is no doubting the fact that Lagos4Lagos is the leading and most recognised of the factions. We held our congresses to stamp our footprint and take over Lagos state and it was properly…