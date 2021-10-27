Military intervention not enough to solve Nigeria’s security challenges ― US Consulate, others

The need to go beyond just military intervention to solve Nigeria’s myriad of security challenges served as the core focus of the speakers at Nigeria Info’s 2021 Security Summit.

The speakers – 2015 presidential candidate of KOWA Party, Professor Remi Sonaiya; United States’ Consulate representative, Stephen Ibelli; former military officer, Captain Umar Babangida Aliyu; and development expert and journalist, Rotimi Sankore – noted in their presentations that there is a dire need for Nigeria to address its security challenges in a less military-offensive approach.

The summit, organised by Nigeria Info to commemorate its tenth anniversary, was attended by a cross-section of the…