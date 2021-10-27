Why FAAN security personnel yet to bear arms at airports ― MD

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu has attributed reasons why the authority has not deployed weapons to its aviation security personnel to its resolve to put in place necessary infrastructure that will accommodate the arms.

While disclosing that FAAN had already received approval from the federal government for AVSEC to bear weapons, Yadudu declared that though the programme had reached an advance stage, but however added that a lot of works still needed to be done in the areas of recruitment and profiling of such operatives that will bear the arms.

Dropping this hint at the sideline of the ongoing Nigerian Airports…